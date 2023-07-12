OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

