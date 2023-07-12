OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
