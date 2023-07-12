NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 13.5 %

NH stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

