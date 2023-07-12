NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.66. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

Insider Activity at NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri purchased 16,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.52. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.