NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NTWK opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.66. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.
Insider Activity at NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Featured Articles
