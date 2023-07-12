Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 2.8 %

NTZ stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

