Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) PT at $104.25

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,691,000 after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $120.13.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

