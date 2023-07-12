LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.5 %

LITB opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $148.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.37. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company's stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

