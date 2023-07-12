LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.5 %
LITB opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $148.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.37. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.