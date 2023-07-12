KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.14.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.76.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KBR by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

