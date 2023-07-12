American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.