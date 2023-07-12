Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BHB opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $370.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.