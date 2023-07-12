China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
NYSE CGA opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
Featured Stories
