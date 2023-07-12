China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE CGA opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.