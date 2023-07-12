Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AINC opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. Equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

