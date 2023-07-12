Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.