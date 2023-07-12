Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

