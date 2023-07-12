Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

WD stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

