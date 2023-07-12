United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

