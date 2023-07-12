Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Startek Stock Up 5.0 %
Startek stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
Startek Company Profile
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Startek
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.