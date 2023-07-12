Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock Up 5.0 %

Startek stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

