Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 6.7 %

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

