Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 6.7 %
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
