SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SSY opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
