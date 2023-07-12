Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

About Power REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Power REIT by 71.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Power REIT by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

