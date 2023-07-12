Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PWFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Power REIT by 71.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Power REIT by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

