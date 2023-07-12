Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $21.80.
Institutional Trading of Power REIT
About Power REIT
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.