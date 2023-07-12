Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.95.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $77.84.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

