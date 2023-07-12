Mizuho Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $118.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.55. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 333,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.