Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Raised to $250.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $231.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.