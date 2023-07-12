Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $150.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average is $135.24.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

