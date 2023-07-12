Financial Comparison: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A 227.33% 5.08% Morgan Stanley 14.12% 11.35% 0.90%

Volatility & Risk

InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.2% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Morgan Stanley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 1 6 8 1 2.56

Morgan Stanley has a consensus target price of $95.11, suggesting a potential upside of 11.95%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Morgan Stanley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A $7.89 million N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $65.94 billion 2.15 $11.03 billion $5.82 14.60

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides equity and fixed income products comprising sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services; foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, commercial mortgage and secured lending facilities, and financing for sales and trading customers, and asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisor-led brokerage, custody, administrative, and investment advisory services; self-directed brokerage services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternatives and solutions, and liquidity and overlay services to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, third-party fund sponsors, corporations, and individuals through institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

