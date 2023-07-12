Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Dividends

Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Automatic Data Processing pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 8.77 Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 5.67 $2.95 billion $7.83 28.91

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing 18.46% 104.60% 5.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Caldwell Partners International and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $237.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Caldwell Partners International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caldwell Partners International

(Get Free Report)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services. In addition, the company offers Agile talent solutions. It serves real estate, consumer, commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity, venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brands. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.