Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $45.33 Average PT from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Xencor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Xencor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter.

XNCR opened at $23.34 on Friday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

