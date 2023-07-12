Critical Comparison: Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) and Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Premier Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ayr Wellness and Premier Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 2 5 0 2.71 Premier Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,024.65%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Premier Biomedical.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Premier Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -92.53% -11.84% -5.76% Premier Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Premier Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.15 -$245.47 million ($6.26) -0.17 Premier Biomedical N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -0.01

Premier Biomedical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Premier Biomedical beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc., a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors. It is also developing hemp oil products, including anti-pain patch, roll-on topical products, sprays, ointments, tincture drop product, a hemp oil capsule, and pet product; sequential-dialysis technique for cancer, Alzheimer's disease, ALS, blood sepsis, leukemia, and other life-threatening cancers; and Feldetrex drug candidate for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, and traumatic brain injuries. Premier Biomedical, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

