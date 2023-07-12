Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $47.83

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get UDR alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of UDR by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UDR by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 647,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,198,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 144.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

About UDR

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.