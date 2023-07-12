Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $34.20

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,053,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 181,986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 232.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJRI opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $750.36 million, a P/E ratio of 122.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

