Analysts Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 3,925.45

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,925.45 ($50.50).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.31) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($50.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.88) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,278 ($42.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,122.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,423.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,541.14. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,246 ($41.76) and a one year high of GBX 3,973 ($51.11).

Insider Transactions at Diageo

About Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($46.62) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,630.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 727 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,038. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.