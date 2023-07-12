Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $56.67

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

