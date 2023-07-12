Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $58.71

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masco Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 552,226 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Masco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,937,000 after purchasing an additional 429,357 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

