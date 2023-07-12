Analysts Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $260.87

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Paylocity Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $203.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,940 shares of company stock worth $21,993,962 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Paylocity by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 186.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

