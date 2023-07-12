Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $122,972. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.