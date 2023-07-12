Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $125.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Copa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPA opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Copa has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $114.48. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. Research analysts forecast that Copa will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in Copa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 21,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

