Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price at $8.75

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE HT opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,485,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 493,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 363,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 127.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 612,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 343,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Recommended Stories

