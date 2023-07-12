Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $60.17

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get JD.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. JD.com has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.