CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $66.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.71 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.