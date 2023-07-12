RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Trading Up 0.9 %

RDCM stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of -123.73 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

About RADCOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in RADCOM by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.