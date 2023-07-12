RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Trading Up 0.9 %
RDCM stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of -123.73 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
