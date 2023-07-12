ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

ATI Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ATI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,421 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.25. ATI has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ATI will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

