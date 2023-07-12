Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $28.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after buying an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

