Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RGLS. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $28.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.