Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RGLS. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $28.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
