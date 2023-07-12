Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

