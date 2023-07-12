Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.