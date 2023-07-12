Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.93. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Stories

