Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

