Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.