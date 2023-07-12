Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.96.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Further Reading
