Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SBGI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sinclair by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

