Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOHO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 43,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

