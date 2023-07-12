Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOHO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
