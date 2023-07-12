StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

